Nearly 12,000 residents were under evacuation orders as firefighters battled the rapidly expanding Upriver Fire near Spokane’s Beacon Hill area, one of the largest emergency evacuations in the region so far this wildfire season.

Officials said the wildfire spread quickly after ignition, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions. Within hours, flames moved toward residential areas, prompting evacuation orders covering thousands of residents and more than 2,000 structures.

Fire crews from Spokane County Fire District 9, the Washington Department of Natural Resources, and other agencies deployed aircraft and ground resources in an effort to slow the fire’s advance. Authorities reported hundreds of homes remained threatened as crews worked to establish containment lines.

Emergency officials urged residents to follow evacuation orders and avoid returning to affected neighborhoods. Fire Chief Brian Mather warned that additional traffic in evacuation zones creates challenges for crews attempting to protect homes and infrastructure.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The wildfire also triggered power shutoffs in parts of the Spokane area as utilities sought to reduce fire risks. Emergency shelters were opened to assist displaced residents.

For Spokane, the story extends beyond acreage burned. The scale of evacuations, potential housing losses, transportation disruptions, and utility impacts make the fire a significant regional event affecting daily life for thousands of residents.

Forecasts indicating continued wind concerns could complicate firefighting efforts and increase pressure on emergency responders in the coming days.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →