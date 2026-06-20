The first ships have begun crossing the Strait of Hormuz after a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at reopening the strategic waterway and easing months of disruption to global energy markets.

Shipping data showed dozens of vessels moving through the strait after traffic had been severely restricted since the conflict escalated earlier this year. The reported agreement includes lifting movement restrictions in Hormuz and opening a 60-day negotiation period on broader issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions.

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The immediate impact has been felt in oil markets. Brent crude has fallen sharply from wartime highs as traders anticipate increased supply and fewer disruptions to global shipping.

However, the situation remains fragile. Reports indicate mines still need to be cleared, Iran has introduced new shipping requirements, and conflicting statements from Iranian authorities have created uncertainty about long-term access through the strait.

The next major test will be whether the reported 60-day diplomatic process produces a formal agreement.

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