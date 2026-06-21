The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
Jun 21Edited

Happy Father's Day! We all need a dose of humor to get through the nightmare we're living in.

BTW...has anyone spotted JFK Jr. and the grandkids?

He should have gone swimming with them in the not so much of reflection pool by now.

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Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
Jun 21

Thank you for another episode of "you can't make this up!" Starring the 'King of slime' himself.

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