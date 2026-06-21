Another week in American politics, where the headlines somehow sounded less believable than the memes. Rather than try to explain all of it ourselves, we’re once again turning things over to the internet, which remains undefeated at processing national absurdity through jokes.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: AGAIN

Yet another masterclass in turning a U-turn into a victory lap.

NATIONAL TREASURE 4: THE SEARCH FOR BASIC MAINTENANCE

For one glorious week, the smartest thing in Washington was floating in the Reflecting Pool. So far, it has survived American Flag Blue, peroxide, probably bleach, and a foul-smelling tyrant spewing profanities in its general direction.

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THE BILLION-DOLLAR COST-CUTTING PLAN

We are beginning to think this was the species of worm trapped in RFK Jr.’s cranium.

CONGRESS, CLEAR MY BROWSER DATA

The Etch A Sketch caucus strikes again. If this works, Nixon's getting a sequel.

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THE DOCUMENTARY CHANNEL

Every time America treats Idiocracy like a checklist, Mike Judge gains another gray hair.

And that’s the week. Somehow, the Trump Administration managed to once again demonstrate its commitment to draining the swamp and reducing waste and fraud by, you guessed it, spending millions (We wish. It will be billions.) putting on grotesque spectacles, embarrassing an entire nation on the world stage, and quite literally destroying everything it touched.

Somewhere in Washington, there is a tiny chorus of villain laughter emanating from the single-cell organisms currently ruining the GOP’s month. It sounds suspiciously like freedom. The LEGO videos are going to be fire.

Join us next Sunday for another episode of “You Can’t Be Serious,” where American politics continues its tireless mission to make satire feel redundant.