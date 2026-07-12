The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Roberta Bull's avatar
Roberta Bull
4d

Trump doesn't actually read; he just looks at the pictures.

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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
4d

I always look forward to the Sunday Funnies just like the Sunday paper. Only now we need some levity to get thru each succeeding donnie dementia crisis.

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