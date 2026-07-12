The headlines have finally crossed the event horizon where satire can’t escape. At this point, the only people making sense of American politics are sleep-deprived strangers with Photoshop and an internet connection.

So, as always, we’re turning this week’s news over to the nation’s least accredited journalists.

Welcome to the Sunday Funnies.

If You Build It...

So…. authoritarian movements still struggle with one logistical problem: getting enough people to RSVP. For a movement that insists it's the silent majority, there sure is a lot of minimum participation and a supreme lack of silence.

Girls Gone Mild

Historians spend centuries debating the fall of empires. Ours will just point to the family group chat.

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The Invisible Man

Even hate groups have figured out that facial recognition works better than the FBI ever did. White supremacy has one consistent principle: somebody else should suffer the consequences.

No Country for Old Spooks

First of all, duh. Second, every dystopian novel has a chapter in which expertise becomes suspect. We’re apparently on the audiobook.

The NeverEnding Story

Most people doomscroll the news. He vanity-scrolls. Future historians will have to footnote his ego.

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That’s it for this week’s Sunday Funnies. We’ll be back next Sunday, assuming the Constitution doesn’t get a software update first.

In the meantime, remember humans are just really emotional plants. Hydrate, get a little sun, and maybe take a moment from the doomscrolling to admire the flowers.