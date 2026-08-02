Increasingly, the news cycle is best understood via memes, because honestly, words fail us. Welcome back to the Sunday Funnies, where we take one last look at the week’s political absurdity before Monday shows up with a folding chair.

Somehow every week manages to make the last week look emotionally well-adjusted, so let’s enjoy five reminders that satire is officially working overtime.

Only Bears Left to Carry the Load

The federal government has entered its “DIY Republic” phase. Pretty soon Smokey’s going to be teaching FEMA webinars from a folding table in a Walmart parking lot.

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Terms and Conditions Apply

Congratulations to everyone who clicked “Accept” without reading the Constitution. At this point, George Orwell should qualify for posthumous royalties.

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Night at the Museum

Future archaeologists are going to assume we all died of irony poisoning. Somewhere a fact is applying for witness protection.

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Truth in Advertising

Warning labels are useful. We already put them on cigarettes, power tools, and gas station sushi. Why stop there?

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FIFA Fo Fum

International diplomacy now has the emotional maturity of a Monopoly game that just got flipped over. It's amazing how often "America First" ends with everyone standing around wondering where America went.

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Bonus Cartoon: You’ve Earned It

That’s it for this week’s Sunday Funnies.

Remember, if the headlines start sounding like rejected sitcom scripts, don’t panic. That just means it’s another normal week in this cursed timeline.

We’d make a joke about lettuce and bacon recalls, but honestly, we are so very tired. Since it seems the only safe thing to partake in lately is lots and lots of liquor, drink up, buckle up, and get ready for another wild ride through these unprecedented times. sigh