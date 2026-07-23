The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
8h

Joesph McCarthy would be in perfect company today. He'd probably be the Secretary of State or the VP. Wish that was funny but it makes me want to vomit.

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Larry R Rivera's avatar
Larry R Rivera
8h

another great laugh 😂

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