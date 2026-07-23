We had every intention of writing a thoughtful recap of the week’s news, perhaps a deep dive into some headline, or an expose on a startling story. Then the week kept happening.

Rather than risk developing a permanent eye twitch, we’re turning today’s reporting over to the cartoonists.

Patriot Games

Somewhere along the line, loving your country became synonymous with never suggesting it could improve. Apparently the most patriotic thing you can do now is lower your expectations.

Strings Attached

Nothing says “I’m completely independent” quite like needing someone else to work your arms, legs, and talking points. It’s amazing what can be accomplished from an arm’s length away when the strings are long enough.

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Weekend at Bernie’s

At this point, congressional seniority seems less about experience and more about remembering your own committee assignment. The Constitution never did specify an upper age limit or a nap schedule.

History Class

Every generation is convinced history couldn’t possibly repeat itself. Then someone dusts off the old playbook, changes a few names, and suddenly the homework feels a lot more relevant.

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Renovation Plans

It’s always fascinating when someone starts by promising to fix the house and ends by asking whether those load-bearing walls are really necessary. Structural engineers tend to have strong opinions about that sort of thing.

That’s enough news for one day. We’ll be over here pretending the weekend starts now. If the headlines behave themselves, we’ll see you tomorrow. If not... expect another meme intervention.