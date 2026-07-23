The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
4h

Trump reveals himself as a childish idiot more and more everyday. Growing up we used to tease and shun wanna be bullies like him. Once in a while for fun we would “de-pants” them and have them chase us around in their underwear. Unfortunately this jerk is in charge and ruining our country while grabbing as much money as possible. My bet is that when the public mob comes looking for him he will have taken or rather stolen our Qatari luxury jet and flys to Saudi Arabia to live with the terrorists there. Hopefully he cuts and runs sooner than later.

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