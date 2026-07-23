Sunday Funnies... on a Thursday (Part II)
We regret to inform you that the serotonin is not tonin and the dopamine is not minin.
The headlines continued. Our capacity to process them did not.
Once again, we have outsourced journalism to people with ink, sarcasm, and considerably more artistic talent and better meds than we possess.
CSI: Barnyard
After years of investigations, lawsuits, audits, recounts, and conspiracy theories, we’re apparently still determined to prove that if you dig long enough, you’ll eventually strike... something? Unfortunately, it isn’t evidence.
The King’s Gambit
It’s impressive, really. Every time one story refuses to go away, another shiny object appears with the timing of a magician yelling, “Don’t look over there.”
Ghost Story
Eventually, a claim repeated often enough stops sounding persuasive and starts sounding like the ghost haunting the old mansion. Loud? Sure. Credible? Less so.
Cabinet Meeting
Some administrations rely on policy experts. Others appear to prefer imaginary villains that poll well. It’s amazing how many meetings can be held without ever inviting reality.
Monster Check
Every generation gets told there’s a monster hiding under the bed. The trick is recognizing when someone keeps pointing under the mattress because they don’t want you looking in the closet.
We’re going to go refill the coffee and see if the news has calmed down. We are not optimistic. If necessary, we’ll return to our blanket cocoon, double up the drugs, and dopamine-mine the internet for cat videos. It beats our current reality of rocking in a near catatonic state, mumbling to ourselves about common sense, reality, and proof.
Trump reveals himself as a childish idiot more and more everyday. Growing up we used to tease and shun wanna be bullies like him. Once in a while for fun we would “de-pants” them and have them chase us around in their underwear. Unfortunately this jerk is in charge and ruining our country while grabbing as much money as possible. My bet is that when the public mob comes looking for him he will have taken or rather stolen our Qatari luxury jet and flys to Saudi Arabia to live with the terrorists there. Hopefully he cuts and runs sooner than later.