We’ve reached that point in the week where we’re afraid to refresh the news because it might notice we’re still paying attention.

One last round of cartoons before reality remembers where we live.

Royal Flush

The divine right of kings was supposed to go out of style centuries ago. Apparently all it needed was a blockchain and a rebrand.

Secondhand Smoke

We’ve spent decades debating whether the house is actually on fire. The house has responded by becoming noticeably more on fire.

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The Obvious Question

Children have a remarkable gift for asking the one question adults spend hours trying not to answer. It’s why they should never be allowed anywhere near a press conference, though honestly, we’d consider it just to hear someone call him a doody head.

Squad Goals

Most people hope history remembers them fondly. Others seem determined to collect the full set of apocalyptic networking opportunities.

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Signs of the Times

It’s difficult to insist that everything is going according to plan when the people living through it keep filing bug reports. Are we great yet?

We’ll stop there before the cartoonists unionize and demand hazard pay. If tomorrow’s headlines behave themselves, we’ll go back to writing words. If not... well, the memes seem to have this under control.