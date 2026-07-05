The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
Jul 5

I look forward to the Sunday Funnies every week. It's like reading the cereal box as a kid. Thank You for bringing them to us.

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
Jul 5

I'm wondering what would happen to that cyborg if it heard a t-Rump speech?

And thank you for memes. They are hilarious!

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