The news used to arrive in recognizable forms. A scandal. A crisis. A politician saying something stupid near a microphone.

Now it just kicks open the door wearing Crocs and a cape, releases three raccoons, and asks if we’ve read the latest executive order.

We have. We’re tired. So this week, we’re letting the memes do the talking.

Fifty Shades of Swamp

Nothing says “America 250” like the National Mall matching a jar of expired pesto. It is giving military siege, but keep it natural. The mood boards say authoritarian chic.

Where in the World Is American Democracy?

The Chief has assigned us a new case: locate the republic before the next commercial break. Bad news, though. Rockapella declined to record the theme song because even they couldn’t find due process.

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Undercover Boss: White House Edition

And you people said unpaid internships don’t lead anywhere. He’s just a humble volunteer with a dream, obvi.

Blade Runner: The CAPTCHA Cut

Congratulations. The machine is now the most self-aware participant in American democracy.

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The Simpsons Predicted It. Again.

Somewhere, a Kremlin calendar just quietly removed the phrase “five-year plan.”

And there you have it, another week in American politics, where the reflecting pool is green, the billionaires are apparently volunteering, and the robots have started lying on government forms.

See you next week, unless reality gets tired of being parodied and files a copyright claim.