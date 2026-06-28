Some weeks, the news writes itself. This week, it apparently photosynthesized. Rather than explain whatever happened in Washington, we’re honoring the internet’s finest algae memes.

Let’s be honest. Algae isn’t necessarily the hero we need, but it is almost certainly the one we deserve.

Make Algae Great Again

Turns out 'drain the swamp' was aspirational.

The Green New Deal

Trump reaches a historic bipartisan agreement with algae. It’s now the fastest-growing special interest group in Washington.

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Orange Is the New Green

Trump’s America in one picture.

Pride Comes Before the Bloom

The algae identifies as infrastructure.

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Invasion of the Body Snatchers

He's entering his cicada era.

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We’ll be back next Sunday with more political absurdity, assuming the algae doesn’t achieve consciousness, declare itself a federal agency, and start holding press briefings, in which case, well, let’s hear them out.