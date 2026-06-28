Sunday Funnies: The Algae Edition
The "drain the swamp" crowd has given us the gift of endless algae memes
Some weeks, the news writes itself. This week, it apparently photosynthesized. Rather than explain whatever happened in Washington, we’re honoring the internet’s finest algae memes.
Let’s be honest. Algae isn’t necessarily the hero we need, but it is almost certainly the one we deserve.
Make Algae Great Again
Turns out 'drain the swamp' was aspirational.
The Green New Deal
Trump reaches a historic bipartisan agreement with algae. It’s now the fastest-growing special interest group in Washington.
Orange Is the New Green
Trump’s America in one picture.
Pride Comes Before the Bloom
The algae identifies as infrastructure.
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
He's entering his cicada era.
We’ll be back next Sunday with more political absurdity, assuming the algae doesn’t achieve consciousness, declare itself a federal agency, and start holding press briefings, in which case, well, let’s hear them out.
Thanks 😂
Personally, I'm all for team Al-Gee-Fa. Go Gang Green!