The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Rainer's avatar
Rainer
Jun 28

Thanks 😂

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
Jun 28

Personally, I'm all for team Al-Gee-Fa. Go Gang Green!

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