The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Lauren
Jul 5

What a piece of shit. The orange idiot is at it again.

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Larry Lathrop's avatar
Larry Lathrop
Jul 5

The Trump situation explains in large text WHY PEOPLE FOLLOW CULT LEADERS.

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