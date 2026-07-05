We thought we were done.

We closed the laptop. We stretched. We briefly entertained the radical idea of experiencing joy.

Then we looked at the rest of the memes.

So, in the interest of public service—and because our coping mechanisms are not tax deductible—we’re letting the memes do the talking. Again.

Alien vs. Predator vs. Whatever the Hell This Is

At this point, America’s annual physical is just the doctor whispering “Jesus Christ” into a clipboard.

The Price Is Right: Economic Apocalypse Edition

Bob Barker would like to remind you to spay and neuter your trade policy. Sloth has a better grasp of the concept. Geez.

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2001: A Space Odyssey, But Make It Gynecology

I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t let you have bodily autonomy.

No Country for Old Benefits

Your retirement plan is now “Have you considered dying at your desk?”

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Call of Duty: Stolen Valor Expansion Pack

Achievement unlocked: Commander-in-Chief of Participation Trophies. Seriously, we need a bleach bath for our eyes and brains now.

And there you have it, another week in American politics, where the parasites are thriving, the tariffs are apparently printing money, and retirement has been moved to the same aisle as unicorns and affordable housing.

See you next week, unless the memes unionize and demand hazard pay.

Until then, treat yoself. You’ve earned it, baby. And enjoy your long holiday weekend while you are still permitted such quaint concepts as PTO and scoff time off.