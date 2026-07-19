The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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George M's avatar
George M
4m

It's a testament to our God-given sense of humor that, though harrassed no end by the current administration, we can still laugh defiantly! We worms will turn!

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BG Johnson's avatar
BG Johnson
1h

Oh yes, please

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