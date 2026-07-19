We could spend the next few minutes trying to make sense of this week’s news, but honestly, the memes do a better job. So let’s stop pretending any of this is normal. It’s time for Sunday Funnies.

When Nature Fights Back

Some species have claws. Others have subpoenas. Either way, it’s been a rough week for apex predators.

Once Upon a Conspiracy

The fairy tale characters were overqualified. At least they eventually learned the difference between fantasy and reality. Too bad they didn’t pass that knowledge on to the President.

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Just One More Question

This timeline is so dumb, Columbo doesn’t even need the full 90 minutes to figure out the puzzle.

Final Destination

It seems even the Grim Reaper has a calendar, and apparently, he’s a stickler for sequencing. Cue the dramatic trifecta!

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The Brady Bunch: Indictment Edition

Every family has traditions. Some pass down the china. Others pass down legal bills and overt criminality.

That's it for this week's Sunday Funnies. Thanks for laughing through the madness with us. We'll be back next Sunday with another batch of memes, because somehow, the news always gives us plenty to work with.