Happy Sunday! We made it!

Another week has somehow passed, proving that time continues to move even when the news cycle seems powered entirely by espresso and poor decisions. While the madness will no doubt continue, let’s enjoy a day of rest, shall we?

As always, the cartoonists looked at the headlines so the rest of us didn’t have to. Welcome to the Sunday Funnies.

Hotel California

Remember kids, it’s not a quagmire if you rename it a long-term commitment and pause all fatality counts with the occasional “cease-fire”.

Code Brown!

OSHA should really require safety goggles for the first three rows. But hey, I think we found the source of the explosive diarrhea outbreak.

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Don't Look Up

If denial burned calories, we’ll solve obesity before climate change. Who needs to breathe when we can make profits, amiright?

The NeverEnding Story

“One more intervention” has become our national version of “just one more episode.” You’d think in 3000 years, we’d learn something. Who is ready for a palate cleanser period of, oh I don’t know, peace and listening to science for a change?

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Raw Deal

Nothing says “Make America Healthy Again” like spending quality time becoming intimately acquainted with your bathroom floor. Somewhere, Louis Pasteur is trying desperately to haunt somebody.

Hard Mode

Millennials report this remake somehow feels less fictional, and perhaps we should talk about the dysentery options a bit more.

And that’s it for this week’s Sunday Funnies.

Until next week... may your coffee be strong, your news alerts be mercifully few, and your favorite editorial cartoonist continue saying what the rest of us were thinking.