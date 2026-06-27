The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians, a ruling with immediate consequences for immigrants, employers and communities that have relied on the humanitarian program for years.

The 6-3 decision affects roughly 350,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians living in the United States, according to Reuters. The ruling overturned lower-court decisions that had blocked the administration from terminating TPS for the two countries.

TPS allows people from countries affected by war, disaster or other unsafe conditions to live and work legally in the U.S. while return remains dangerous. The U.S. first granted TPS to Haitians after the 2010 earthquake and to Syrians after the country’s civil war began.

Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion said the TPS statute bars courts from reviewing most challenges to DHS decisions involving the designation, extension or termination of TPS. The Court also said the Haitian plaintiffs were unlikely to succeed on an equal-protection claim alleging racial bias.

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Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented. She argued that courts should be able to review whether DHS followed required procedures, including consultation over conditions in Haiti and Syria.

The ruling drew swift public reaction. The Congressional Black Caucus condemned the decision and urged Senate action, while LeadingAge warned that nursing homes, home-care providers and older adults could be affected if workers lose authorization.

The administration defended the outcome as a return to TPS’s temporary purpose. The next fight is now practical and political: when protections expire, how employers respond, and whether Congress moves to create a legislative fix.

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