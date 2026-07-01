The Supreme Court struck down federal limits on coordinated campaign spending between political parties and candidates, a major campaign finance ruling that could reshape how national parties fund competitive races before the 2026 midterm elections.

The 6–3 decision in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission found that the Federal Election Campaign Act’s caps on political-party coordinated expenditures violate the First Amendment. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority, reversing a lower court and overturning the Supreme Court’s 2001 precedent that had upheld the limits.

The ruling allows party committees to spend without the former federal caps while working directly with candidates on campaign activity such as advertising strategy, timing and placement. Reuters and Axios reported that the decision is expected to benefit party committees and could shift more campaign money into formally coordinated party spending.

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The case was brought by Republican campaign committees and included JD Vance, who was a Senate candidate when the lawsuit was filed. The Trump administration sided against defending the limits, while Democratic committees intervened to defend them.

The legal consequence is straightforward. A long-standing campaign finance restriction is gone unless Congress writes a new rule that can survive First Amendment review.

Justice Elena Kagan dissented, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. She warned that removing the caps could let donors route large sums through party structures to benefit specific candidates, weakening contribution limits designed to prevent actual or apparent corruption.

The decision gives the story its larger political stakes. Parties and candidates now enter the next election cycle under looser rules for coordinated spending.

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