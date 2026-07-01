President Donald Trump is turning to Congress after the Supreme Court rejected his attempt to end birthright citizenship by executive order.

The Court ruled in Trump v. Barbara that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause. The decision affirmed a lower court ruling and blocked Trump’s executive order from taking effect.

Trump responded by saying the issue could be addressed through legislation, according to ABC News.

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The political fight now shifts from the courts to Congress, but the legal path remains difficult. Because the Court grounded its ruling in the Constitution, ordinary legislation attempting to narrow birthright citizenship would likely face immediate legal challenges.

The practical consequence is clear. Birthright citizenship remains in place, while Trump and congressional allies must decide whether to pursue a new legislative fight over one of the country’s most contested immigration issues.

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