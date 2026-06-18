The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of Texas resident Ali Danial Hemani, limiting the federal government’s ability to prosecute marijuana users for possessing firearms under a decades-old federal gun law. The Court found the government failed to justify applying the law to Hemani under the Second Amendment.

The decision does not legalize marijuana federally, nor does it eliminate all firearm restrictions involving drug use. Instead, it narrows how prosecutors can enforce the law against individuals who use marijuana but are not shown to be dangerous or intoxicated while possessing a firearm.

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The ruling carries particular significance in Texas, where hemp-derived THC products remain widely available while marijuana remains largely illegal under state law. It also adds to the Supreme Court’s post-Bruen trend of expanding Second Amendment protections and could affect future challenges to federal firearm restrictions nationwide.

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