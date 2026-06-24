The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reinstated the conviction of Pedro Hernandez for the kidnapping and murder of Etan Patz, reversing a lower federal court ruling that had vacated the verdict and potentially set up a third trial.

The court ruled 6–3 in favor of New York prosecutors, who argued that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit exceeded its authority when it overturned Hernandez’s 2017 conviction based on concerns about jury instructions involving his confessions.

Patz disappeared in May 1979 while walking to a school bus stop in Manhattan. His disappearance became one of the most famous missing-child cases in U.S. history and helped elevate national awareness of child abductions. Hernandez, who worked at a nearby convenience store at the time, was identified as a suspect decades later and confessed in 2012. His attorneys argued those confessions were unreliable because of mental health issues and coercive questioning.

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A first trial ended in a mistrial in 2015, but a second jury convicted Hernandez in 2017. The conviction was overturned in 2025 after a federal appeals court found problems with how jurors were instructed regarding the admissibility of multiple confessions. The Supreme Court has now restored that conviction.

The broader significance extends beyond the Patz case. The ruling reinforces limits placed on federal courts reviewing state criminal convictions and signals continued deference to state court verdicts under federal habeas review standards.

For the Patz family and New York prosecutors, the decision ends years of uncertainty over whether Hernandez would face another trial. For legal observers, it serves as another example of the Supreme Court narrowing circumstances under which federal courts can overturn state convictions.

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