The Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, ruling that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The decision blocks an executive order that sought to narrow who qualifies for citizenship based on a parent’s immigration status. In plain English, the ruling keeps the long-standing rule that nearly all children born on U.S. soil are citizens, with only narrow exceptions.

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The case also carries economic stakes. A peer-reviewed study published through the Center for Migration Studies estimated that birthright citizenship beneficiaries will contribute about $7.7 trillion to the U.S. economy between 1975 and 2074. That figure is an estimate, not money newly created by the ruling, but it shows why the decision matters beyond constitutional law.

The ruling leaves the Trump administration with fewer options through executive action, though future legislative or enforcement fights may continue.

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