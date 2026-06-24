The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated the murder conviction of Pedro Hernandez in the decades-long Etan Patz case, reversing a lower federal court decision that had thrown out the verdict.

In a 6–3 ruling, the justices agreed with New York prosecutors that a federal appeals court improperly overturned Hernandez’s 2017 conviction for kidnapping and murdering Patz, a 6-year-old boy who disappeared in Manhattan in 1979. Hernandez had been serving a sentence of 25 years to life before the conviction was vacated over concerns about jury instructions related to his confessions.

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The decision means Hernandez will not receive a new trial and restores one of the most closely watched convictions in modern New York criminal history.

Beyond the individual case, the ruling underscores the Supreme Court’s continued reluctance to allow federal courts broad authority to overturn state criminal convictions. It also closes another chapter in a case that helped transform national awareness of missing children and remains one of the most recognizable criminal investigations in U.S. history.

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