The Supreme Court will hear an Alaska pilot’s challenge to the state’s effort to seize his $95,000 plane after alcohol was found before a flight to a dry village.

Kenneth Jouppi, an Alaska bush pilot, was convicted of a misdemeanor tied to transporting alcohol into Beaver, Alaska, where alcohol was banned. He received a three day jail sentence, but Alaska also pursued forfeiture of his 1969 Cessna.

The case now before the justices centers on the Eighth Amendment Excessive Fines Clause. Jouppi argues that taking an airplane worth tens of thousands of dollars for conduct tied to beer found in passenger baggage would be grossly disproportionate. His attorneys at the Institute for Justice say the case tests whether courts should look closely at the specific offense rather than treating the category of crime in broad terms.

Alaska sees the case differently. State lawyers argue the Alaska Supreme Court properly applied a multi factor test and that alcohol importation carries serious consequences in remote communities. They told the high court that airplanes can be one of the only practical ways to bring alcohol into isolated areas where it is prohibited.

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Public reaction has focused on the gap between the value of the plane and the underlying offense. Reddit legal forums drew hundreds to more than 1,000 upvotes on posts about the case, with discussion centered on forfeiture, proportionality, and government overreach.

The practical consequence is clear. A ruling for Jouppi could narrow state forfeiture power when property seizures are far larger than the offense. A ruling for Alaska could leave states with more room to use valuable property forfeiture as punishment in enforcement cases.

Arguments are expected during the Court’s next term.

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