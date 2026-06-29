The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a Republican-backed challenge seeking to revive Arizona voting rules that require proof of citizenship for certain voter registrations and allow voter-roll removals when citizenship cannot be confirmed.

The case puts Arizona’s election-security law against the National Voter Registration Act, the federal law that governs voter registration for federal elections. Lower courts blocked major parts of the Arizona law, finding they conflicted with federal protections. The RNC and Arizona Republicans argue the state should be allowed to enforce stricter citizenship rules, while voting-rights groups say the law risks blocking eligible voters, especially Latino, Native American and student voters.

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The Trump administration has backed key parts of the Republican appeal, adding national political weight to the case. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in its next term, with a decision likely after the midterm elections.

The ruling could shape how far states can go in requiring citizenship documents before voters can register or remain on the rolls.

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