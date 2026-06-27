The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians, a ruling that could strip deportation protections and work authorization from hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the United States.

The 6-3 decision affects roughly 350,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians, according to Reuters, and overturns lower-court orders that had delayed the terminations. The Court’s majority said the TPS statute bars judicial review of most challenges to DHS decisions ending or extending country designations.

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The ruling triggered immediate reaction from immigrant advocates, lawmakers, community leaders and care providers. The Congressional Black Caucus called for Senate action to protect TPS holders, while LeadingAge warned that elder-care providers could lose legal workers in an already strained workforce.

The administration’s side argued TPS was designed to be temporary. The practical effect now shifts pressure to Congress, DHS implementation, employers and families waiting to see when work permits and protections actually expire.

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