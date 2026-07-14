State and federal investigators are examining whether Taco Bell may be connected to a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, but officials have not confirmed the restaurant chain as the source of the illnesses.

The CDC reported 843 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis cases across 31 states as of July 9, with 86 hospitalizations and no deaths. Michigan health officials reported 2,640 cases and 44 hospitalizations, making the state a major focus of the outbreak investigation.

Preliminary evidence in Michigan points to lettuce or salad greens as a possible source, but officials have not identified a specific produce type, grower or supplier. That distinction matters because cyclosporiasis is commonly associated with contaminated food or water, especially raw produce, and tracing a source can be difficult when ingredients move through broad distribution networks.

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Some Taco Bell locations have removed fresh ingredients including lettuce, cilantro onion, pico de gallo and guacamole. Reports of posted notices at restaurants have helped drive online attention, but public health officials have not announced a confirmed link between Taco Bell and any illnesses.

Social reaction has centered on practical concern. Reddit users in Taco Bell and Michigan communities discussed missing menu items, debated whether the chain was acting out of caution and asked what produce sick people had eaten before symptoms began.

The public health consequence is straightforward. Until investigators identify a confirmed source, consumers are being asked to treat raw produce carefully, while restaurants face pressure to limit risk without creating the false impression that a cause has already been proven.

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