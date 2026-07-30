Taco Bell is turning to 1 dollar deals and limited-time menu items as it works to recover from a Cyclospora outbreak that damaged customer traffic and interrupted one of Yum Brands’ strongest growth stories.

CDC said epidemiologic and traceback data linked shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico served at some Taco Bell locations to Cyclospora illnesses. The agency reported 1,644 people in five states who had infections and reported exposure to Taco Bell, with 94 hospitalizations and no deaths in that outbreak group.

FDA said the linked iceberg lettuce outbreak later included nine states and that Taylor Farms de Mexico voluntarily removed all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market. FDA also clarified that a product sample initially reported as positive was later treated as a false positive, leaving the investigation dependent on traceback and epidemiologic evidence rather than confirmed product testing.

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The business consequence showed up quickly. Yum executives said Taco Bell’s U.S. same-store sales were down 2 percent so far in the third quarter through July 27, after the chain posted 7 percent same-store sales growth in Q2. The company said sales trends had been improving and that its latest Tuesday Drops promotion was its strongest ever.

The recovery plan is built around value and habit. WSJ reported that Taco Bell is using 1 dollar Mexican Pizzas and limited-time items such as butter chicken tacos to entice customers back.

Public reaction is visible but mixed. A Reddit r/news thread about the CDC lettuce warning drew more than 31,000 upvotes, while Taco Bell fan communities discussed both the outbreak and the 1 dollar offers.

The next test is whether deals can restore traffic without making the outbreak the first thing customers remember.

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