Two Tennessee National Guard soldiers assigned to the Memphis Safe Task Force fatally shot 20-year-old Tyrin Johnson early Sunday during a downtown pursuit, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said Memphis police had been pursuing Johnson near Ida B. Wells Avenue and Union Avenue after reports of gunfire around 4 a.m. The agency said Johnson was armed with a handgun and had reportedly fired shots in the area. Two Guard soldiers fired at Johnson after the encounter escalated, killing him. No law enforcement officers were injured.

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The shooting is now under TBI review. The agency said it will collect evidence, conduct interviews, and send findings to the district attorney, who will decide whether the shooting was justified.

The case carries broader stakes because the Guard members were part of a task force created to fight crime in Memphis. AP reported the operation has led to more than 10,000 arrests and at least four officer-involved shootings tied to the task force.

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