Tennessee National Guard soldiers assigned to a Memphis crime task force fatally shot 20-year-old Tyrin Johnson during an early Sunday pursuit, according to authorities, placing new scrutiny on the use of troops in domestic policing.

Police said Guard members and local officers were responding to reports of gunfire around 4 a.m. in downtown Memphis when Johnson ran from them. Authorities said Johnson turned toward soldiers with a weapon before two Guard members opened fire. Johnson died at the scene. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

The central dispute now is transparency. Johnson’s grandfather, Evaniel Johnson, told AP he wants video released to determine whether footage supports the police account. The family has described Johnson as a young father and former student with plans to work in the family business.

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The shooting occurred under the Memphis Safe Task Force, a federal crime initiative tied to President Donald Trump’s deployment of troops and federal agents to Democratic led cities. Gov. Bill Lee supported the Tennessee Guard deployment. Critics had already challenged the task force over civil liberties and the militarization of public space.

Public reaction has focused on whether video will be released and whether National Guard troops should be used in city patrols. AP reported that Democratic leaders, civil rights advocates and the ACLU called for a transparent investigation and criticized the task force.

The practical consequence is clear. Without video or a completed investigation, residents are being asked to trust an official account in a fatal shooting involving military personnel. The next test is whether state investigators and local officials release enough evidence for the public to evaluate what happened.

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