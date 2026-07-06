Two Tennessee National Guard soldiers assigned to the Memphis Safe Task Force fatally shot a 20-year-old man early Sunday during a downtown pursuit that is now under state investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Tyrin Johnson. TBI said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Ida B. Wells Avenue and Union Avenue after Memphis police pursued a man armed with a handgun who had reportedly fired shots in the area. Guard soldiers nearby joined the pursuit.

TBI said the situation escalated for reasons still under investigation, and two soldiers fired at Johnson, killing him. No law enforcement officers were injured. TBI said it is collecting evidence and conducting interviews, then will provide findings to the district attorney, who will decide whether the shooting was justified.

Memphis police have said Johnson turned toward Guard members with his weapon before the soldiers fired, according to Task and Purpose. That detail is part of the public account but remains subject to the state investigation.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The shooting carries stakes beyond one encounter. The Guard members were part of the Memphis Safe Task Force, a Trump-backed crime operation supported by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. AP reported the task force has produced more than 10,000 arrests and has been tied to at least four officer-involved shootings.

Johnson’s grandfather said he wanted to review investigative findings and any video before making judgment. Mayor Paul Young called the shooting an unfortunate incident and said he would wait for the TBI investigation before commenting further.

The legal and policy consequence is plain. If the shooting is deemed justified, officials may defend the Guard’s role as public safety support. If investigators find problems, the case could intensify scrutiny of using military personnel in city policing missions.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →