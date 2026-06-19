Texas added more than 17,000 jobs in May and reached another record high for total nonfarm employment, according to newly released data from the Texas Workforce Commission. The state added roughly 98,000 jobs over the past year, posting a 0.7% annual growth rate that exceeded the national pace.

For Houston-area readers, the report reinforces a broader trend: Texas continues to attract employers, workers, and investment even as growth moderates from the rapid gains seen in earlier post-pandemic years.

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Supporters point to Texas’ business climate and population growth as key drivers. Critics and labor-market observers note that housing costs, infrastructure pressures, and slower annual gains remain challenges.

Employment growth affects wages, consumer spending, housing demand, tax revenue, and future economic development. Another record jobs total strengthens Texas’ position in national economic rankings while providing local governments and employers fresh evidence of continued labor-market demand.

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