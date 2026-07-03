Texas education officials have approved required public school reading lists that include Bible passages, creating a new statewide curriculum fight over religion, public education, and local district control.

The State Board of Education approved the lists in a 9-5 vote, with one member absent, for more than 5 million public school students beginning in 2030, according to Reuters. KERA reported that the new lists include at least one Bible passage in each grade.

The move is already being framed nationally as Texas making schools “teach the Bible.” The more precise policy effect is that Bible passages will be included in required reading lists, while another state program, Bluebonnet Learning, is a separate state-developed curriculum available for districts to use earlier.

The Texas Education Agency says Bluebonnet Learning materials are state-developed instructional resources approved through the State Board of Education process and available for the 2025–26 school year. Districts that adopt the materials can qualify for additional state funding, and Houston ISD expects about $3.3 million after approving Bluebonnet Learning, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Supporters say religious texts can be taught for their historical and literary influence. Critics argue the policy risks elevating Christianity inside public schools and could create constitutional challenges under the First Amendment’s establishment clause.

The practical consequence is immediate even though the reading-list mandate starts in 2030. School districts may face parent questions, teacher training issues, opt-out disputes, and legal scrutiny before the policy fully takes effect.

For parents outside Texas, the story matters because similar religion-in-school proposals have appeared in other Republican-led states, making Texas a test case in a broader national education fight.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →