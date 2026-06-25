Texas is moving closer to requiring Bible-related readings and expanding Christian-history instruction in public schools, setting up a major fight over curriculum, religion and state power.

The Republican-led State Board of Education has given preliminary approval to a statewide K-12 reading list and social studies overhaul that would add Bible passages and increase lessons tied to Christianity, Texas history and Western civilization. Final action was expected during the board’s June 22–26 meeting, with classroom implementation projected around 2030 if the changes are adopted.

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Supporters say the proposal would strengthen students’ understanding of history, literature and the religious ideas that influenced American life. Critics, including religious scholars and civil liberties advocates, warn that the plan favors Christianity over other faith traditions and could test constitutional limits on religious instruction in public schools.

The practical consequence is significant: Texas could reshape classroom instruction for more than 5 million public school students.

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