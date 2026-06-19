Texas added more than 17,000 jobs in May and reached a new record high for total nonfarm employment, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission. The report also showed Texas added about 98,000 jobs over the past year, producing annual growth of 0.7% and outperforming the national growth rate.

The latest figures extend a long-running trend of employment expansion across the state, with major metropolitan areas including Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio continuing to attract businesses and workers.

For Houston-area residents, the report arrives as employers continue balancing workforce needs against economic uncertainty, interest-rate pressures, and changing energy markets. While statewide growth remains positive, some economists have noted that annual gains are slower than the pace seen during earlier stages of the post-pandemic recovery.

Supporters of Texas’ economic model highlighted the state’s continued ability to add jobs while attracting new residents and business investment. Economic-development advocates pointed to the state’s performance relative to national averages as evidence that Texas remains a major destination for corporate expansion.

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At the same time, labor-market observers continue to watch whether job growth can keep pace with population increases, housing affordability concerns, and workforce shortages in key industries.

The May report’s significance goes beyond the headline number. Employment growth influences consumer spending, tax collections, housing demand, and future investment decisions. For local employers, another record jobs total signals continued competition for workers even as broader economic uncertainty remains a factor.

The next Texas employment reports will provide additional insight into whether the state’s labor market can maintain its growth trajectory through the remainder of the year.

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