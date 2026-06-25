A federal judge in Texas has vacated a Biden-era Justice Department immigration rule that expanded the ability of immigration judges to administratively close removal cases, ending a policy critics labeled “quiet amnesty.”

The rule, issued by DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review in May 2024, allowed immigration judges and the Board of Immigration Appeals more flexibility to pause cases as part of docket management. DOJ said at the time that the rule would help manage limited court resources and protect due process.

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Texas and America First Legal challenged the rule, arguing that immigration judges must decide whether a person is removable rather than leave cases suspended indefinitely. America First Legal said Judge Reed O’Connor entered a consent judgment vacating the rule and permanently blocking DOJ and EOIR from enforcing it.

The ruling could push more paused immigration cases back toward active adjudication, while likely drawing further legal and political challenges.

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