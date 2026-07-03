Texas education officials approved required reading lists that include Bible passages for public school students, setting up a major fight over religion, curriculum control, and public education. Reuters reported that the State Board of Education approved the lists in a 9-5 vote for more than 5 million students, with implementation beginning in 2030.

The key distinction: Texas has not simply ordered every classroom to use a full Bible curriculum immediately. The new reading list requirement is set for 2030, while Bluebonnet Learning, a separate state-developed curriculum that includes Bible-related material, is already available to districts and can bring additional state funding.

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Supporters argue the passages reflect historically important religious and literary texts. Critics say the policy risks favoring Christianity in public schools and could pressure students from other religious backgrounds. The practical consequence is that districts, parents, and teachers now face a long runway of policy, curriculum, and possible legal disputes before the mandate takes effect.

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