The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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TJ's avatar
TJ
1h

Great article.

Back in March 2025 the Trump regime U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says nixed more than $1 billion in funding for local food banks and schools by terminating two programs that aid state, tribal and territorial government food purchases.

The buy-local programs support the purchase and distribution of goods produced within the state or within 400 miles of the delivery destination.

The move comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, including some cuts to programs that critics say are mandated by law.

Keep in mind this action by the ISDA cancelling the Local Food Purchase Assistance grant program nationwide, affecting every state and territory, in the USA. Every state this Trump regime decided to end farm-to-food-bank agreements across the entire country.

* Cut funds for local food banks

* Ended financial help for local farms

A federal district judge ruled last week in July 2026, that the Trump administration misused a federal provision to improperly revoke billions of dollars in grant funding from organizations and state agencies across the country.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Massachusetts ruled Friday that federal agencies cannot revoke federal grants after they’ve been awarded solely because a new administration has taken office and shifted its priorities.

The ruling was a victory for the 23 states, including Maryland, and the District of Columbia that filed suit last summer to stop what they called the administration's

"unprecedented and unlawful campaign to terminate billions of dollars in critical federal funding appropriated by Congress."

While the lawsuit didn't aim to restore the terminated grants, Talwani's ruling affirms that policy changes will not put grants at risk of termination by the current administration and future ones.

https://www.newsfromthestates.com/article/judge-agrees-states-white-house-misused-policy-revoke-grant-funding

Back on July 1st, a federal district court issued an order restoring the grants of 24 organizations and local governments who had grant agreements under the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA)

Increasing Land, Capital, and Market Access (LCM) Program.

In an opinion granting the groups motion for a preliminary injunction in the USDN v.

USDA case, Judge Beryl Howell wrote that the plaintiffs "have demonstrated that the terminations of their individual

grants were likely contrary to statute, that they will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of relief, and that the balance of equities and public interest favor preliminary injunctive relief."

Judge Howell ordered the defendants in the suit to update the court on efforts to reinstate the terminated grant awards totaling $127 million by 5PM

https://earthjustice.org/press/2026/court-restores-127m-in-illegally-canceled-grants-from-usdas-increasing-land-capital-and-market-access-program

Good for Pennsylvania and the 27 states that have stood up to the regime.

When the Trump administration canceled more than $7.5 billion in Biden-era federal grants for clean energy projects in October, it framed the move as an urgent corrective to protect taxpayer funds from waste.

But it wasn’t true.

It was totally against the states that voted for Kamala Harris versus Trump.

The train of retribution that he wants affects each and everyone of us.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/24/business/trump-state-grants-canceled.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share

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Bruce Hlodnicki's avatar
Bruce Hlodnicki
1h

Trump thinks he can act like a Dictator instead of being the President. He refuses to abide by norms or even the LAW!

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