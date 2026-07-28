The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
3h

Shaking hands with the Devil. What could go wrong?

Reply
Share
Tamie Swain 🌊✌🏻🖇️'s avatar
Tamie Swain 🌊✌🏻🖇️
5h

Who wants this to happen? What advantage does it provide?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Michaels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture