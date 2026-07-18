The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Fred Jonas's avatar
Fred Jonas
12h

Can I argue with you about this? Primaries are about parties and their array of candidates. If you were, let's say, a Democrat, why should you have a voice about whom the Republicans advance? In the general election, there will be a Democrat, a Republican, maybe an Independent, a Green Party candidate, maybe a Communist, or maybe some others. And you can vote for any of them you want. Because you're registered, which was your choice, as a Democrat doesn't mean you can't vote in the general election.

Some states allow you to choose any party you want in the primaries. You can tell them when you arrive to vote. And it doesn't have to be the same party you chose last time. Some states allow you to choose any party you want, even if you declared yourself Independent (which everyone is). Other states don't let you choose D or R if you registered as I. Which, again, was your choice.

I'm not persuaded that this is as unfair, or unfairly limiting, as you describe it to be.

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