The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
8h

Almost every technology that comes out can be used for good, but it can also be used to do evil or immoral things.

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LakeDawnJohn's avatar
LakeDawnJohn
8h

What rules, the trump NATZY'S don't follow any rules. If they need a subpoena they just write one up. This is our country under the republickin dictators.

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