The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
12h

This serious problem could have been avoided, or at least mitigate greatly if the relevant agencies had the manpower and resources to do the job. You cannot operate efficiently with a skeleton crew and very limited funding. The Fapweasel (Trump) is a cheapskate and an idiot!

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Edie Sadowski's avatar
Edie Sadowski
12h

Thank MAGA for cutting essential personnel with experience in science and safety! Vote blue 🗳 in November

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