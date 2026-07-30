The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
5h

Trump and friends use their power and capture of the Department of Justice to violate or circumvent laws in order to make money. This must stop.

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