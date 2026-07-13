Sen. Tim Scott’s tribute to Lindsey Graham quickly became more than a remembrance. It framed the political reality now facing South Carolina after the sudden death of its senior senator.

Scott told CBS News that he did not know anyone who could fill Graham’s shoes, describing him as a powerful leader and a bridge builder, including in his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Graham, 71, died after what his office called a brief and sudden illness. AP reported that preliminary medical examiner findings identified an aortic dissection related to hardening of the arteries, though final certification remains pending additional testing.

The immediate consequence is political and legal. South Carolina law says the governor may fill a U.S. Senate vacancy by appointment after death, resignation or another vacancy.

That places Gov. Henry McMaster at the center of the next decision. AP reported that McMaster must choose a temporary replacement to serve until January while the state moves toward a special primary. The filing period begins July 21, the primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, and a runoff, if needed, would follow Aug. 25.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The seat has already drawn national attention. AP reported Trump urged McMaster to appoint Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, while South Carolina Republicans including Pamela Evette, Nancy Mace and Russell Fry were being discussed as potential contenders.

Social reaction showed Graham’s reach beyond state politics. Trump, JD Vance, Henry McMaster, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Benjamin Netanyahu and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were among those issuing public tributes.

For voters, the practical question is now clear. Graham’s death leaves South Carolina with a temporary appointment, a compressed election calendar and a rare open Senate seat that could reshape Republican politics before November.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →