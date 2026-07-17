Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination hit a Republican test Wednesday as senators pressed him over whether a controversial anti-weaponization fund tied to President Donald Trump has truly been shut down.

Blanche, who is serving as acting attorney general, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the Justice Department is not moving forward with the fund and considers the issue moot. But Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina questioned whether the agreement behind it remains legally alive.

That distinction matters because Blanche may need unified Republican support to move forward. The fight is no longer only about Democratic opposition. It has become a test of whether Republican senators are satisfied that the Justice Department cannot later be used to revive a fund that critics say could benefit Trump allies.

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The hearing also widened into questions about Blanche’s independence from Trump, his previous work as Trump’s lawyer, and his handling of Epstein-related records. Blanche defended his record and said he would not carry out unlawful orders.

The public reaction has been unusually organized for a confirmation fight. More than 1,200 former DOJ employees opposed Blanche’s nomination, the New York City Bar urged senators to reject him, and Epstein survivor Annie Farmer publicly called on Cornyn to vote no.

The next step is the committee vote. If even one key Republican breaks away, Blanche’s path to confirmation could become significantly harder.

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