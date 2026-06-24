Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 has delivered the biggest movie opening of 2026, earning an estimated $160 million in North American theaters and roughly $312 million worldwide during its debut weekend. The performance surpasses the previous franchise record set by Toy Story 4 and marks Pixar’s strongest launch since Incredibles 2.

The fifth installment reunites Woody, Buzz Lightyear and several returning characters while introducing a story centered on children’s growing dependence on technology. Strong audience scores and positive reviews suggest the film could remain a major theatrical draw throughout the summer.

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Beyond the record-setting weekend, the opening provides another major win for Disney’s theatrical strategy, which has increasingly relied on established franchises to drive box office revenue. Industry analysts will now watch whether Toy Story 5 can sustain momentum and join previous Pixar billion-dollar releases during its global run.

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