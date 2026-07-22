Troy Jackson’s fast path toward the Democratic nomination in Maine’s U.S. Senate race is facing an early test as renewed reporting focuses on alleged anger outbursts from his years as a powerful state lawmaker.

CNN and The Washington Post reported scrutiny of a 2021 private caucus episode involving Jackson, then Maine Senate president, former Democratic lawmaker Heather Sanborn, and a plastic water bottle. Yahoo’s CNN republication said Jackson’s campaign acknowledged a water bottle incident but disputed that it was thrown at anyone.

Jackson’s campaign said he has sometimes let frustration get the better of him over 22 years in public office, but said he took responsibility and apologized at the time. The campaign also said witnesses described the bottle as thrown away from people and striking no one.

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The scrutiny lands as Jackson is poised to replace Graham Platner, whose exit threw Maine Democrats into a compressed nomination process. AP reported Jackson’s campaign says he has support from 481 of the 601 delegates expected to choose the nominee.

The political consequence is straightforward. Democrats are trying to reset a race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins, but opposition researchers and national media are now testing whether Jackson’s long record contains vulnerabilities that could follow him into the general election.

Social reaction reflects that split. Some online commenters called the coverage overblown and framed it as a distraction from Collins. Others argued it reinforces concerns about Democratic vetting after the Platner collapse.

The issue is not whether Jackson is disqualified. It is whether Maine Democrats can turn a rushed replacement process into a stable campaign before Republicans define the nominee first.

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