Troy Jackson is emerging as the leading contender to replace Graham Platner as Maine Democrats’ U.S. Senate nominee after Shenna Bellows dropped out, accelerating a party consolidation effort in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races.

The compressed race follows Platner’s withdrawal after a sexual assault allegation, which he denied. AP reported that Maine Democrats are using a state convention process in which 601 delegates are scheduled to choose a replacement nominee on July 25, ahead of a July 27 deadline.

Jackson, a former Maine Senate president with labor and progressive ties, has been working to inherit parts of Platner’s coalition while shifting the race back toward Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Reuters reported that the replacement field included Jackson, Bellows, Nirav Shah, Jordan Wood and others, with candidates trying to appeal to Platner voters while keeping attention on Collins.

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Bellows’ exit matters because it reduces fragmentation before the convention. It also gives Jackson a stronger chance to present himself as the unity option for Democrats who want to preserve the working-class message that powered Platner’s rise without carrying the controversy that ended his campaign.

The social reaction has followed that same theme. Our Revolution said it was mobilizing behind Jackson after withdrawing its endorsement of Platner, while Maine-focused Reddit threads showed heavy engagement around Jackson’s momentum and Bellows’ decision. Delegates still have to vote.

The next step is the convention. If Jackson secures the nomination, Democrats will have moved quickly from a damaging candidate collapse to a more organized general-election fight against Collins.

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