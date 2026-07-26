Troy Jackson won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine on Saturday, giving Democrats a new candidate to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins after the collapse of Graham Platner’s campaign.

Jackson, a former Maine Senate president and fifth-generation logger from Allagash, was selected at a special Democratic convention in Bangor. AP reported that Jackson will face Collins in November in a race that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate.

The nomination resets the race but does not erase the turbulence that brought Democrats to this point. Reuters reported that Jackson is replacing Platner, who withdrew after facing a sexual assault allegation that he denies.

Jackson now has a compressed campaign window to unify Democrats, keep progressive voters engaged, and shift attention back to Collins. Reuters described the campaign as a 101-day sprint, with affordability and immigration expected to be central issues.

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The reaction shows how the race is already being framed. Maine Democrats posted congratulations to Jackson after the vote, while Our Revolution had mobilized behind him before the convention. On Reddit’s Maine forum, one commenter wrote that Jackson seemed like a “solid candidate” who could keep focus on Collins’ voting record, while other threads focused on polling, Schumer, and Collins’ attacks.

Republicans are moving quickly too. Collins has described Jackson as a “Bernie Bro,” a preview of likely attacks tying him to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

The practical consequence is clear. Maine Democrats now have their nominee, but Jackson must turn an emergency replacement process into a general-election campaign against one of the best-known Republicans in New England.

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