The Trump administration launched Trump Accounts on July 4, opening a new federal child investment program that Republicans are promoting as a long-term wealth-building tool for American families.

The accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children. Under the program, eligible U.S. citizen children born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, can receive a $1,000 contribution from the Treasury Department. Children under 18 can have accounts opened for them, but older children do not receive the federal seed money.

The official Trump Accounts site says families can contribute up to $5,000 per year. The accounts are held in the child’s name, with a custodian managing the account until the child turns 18.

Republicans are betting the program gives them a stronger economic message at a time when many families remain focused on affordability. The White House has promoted the accounts as a way to give children a financial head start through stock-market growth.

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AP reported that 5.5 million accounts had already been opened, including 1.4 million eligible for the $1,000 contribution. About 86% were opened by families earning less than $200,000 annually, according to Treasury figures cited by AP.

But the program also faces criticism. Opponents argue the accounts may widen the wealth gap because families with more disposable income can contribute more, while poorer families may receive only the initial seed money. AP reported that a $1,000 deposit would grow to roughly $3,570 over 18 years assuming a 7% annual return.

Democrats have also tied the accounts to concerns over Social Security privatization, citing past remarks from Trump allies and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The White House and supporters have framed the accounts as supplemental savings, not a replacement for existing benefits.

The next test is whether families use the accounts beyond the initial deposit.

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