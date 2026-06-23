President Donald Trump has acknowledged significant problems at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following a renovation that cost roughly $14 million, while continuing to blame vandalism for much of the project’s deterioration.

The renovation was intended to overhaul the iconic National Mall landmark and give it a distinctive blue appearance ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. But within days of reopening, algae blooms returned and images circulated showing sections of the newly installed coating peeling away.

Trump said multiple arrests had been made and argued vandals damaged the pool and surrounding area. Several news organizations reported arrests or citations connected to incidents near the site, though officials have not publicly demonstrated that vandalism caused the algae growth or coating failures.

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The administration has responded by deploying cleanup crews, algae treatments, and plans for additional repairs that may require draining the pool again.

What began as a maintenance and beautification project has evolved into a broader political test of accountability. Supporters argue vandals targeted a symbolic national restoration effort, while critics point to the rapid appearance of algae and peeling material as evidence of deeper problems with the project itself.

The next phase of repairs is likely to keep the issue in public view as the administration works to showcase Washington landmarks ahead of anniversary celebrations.

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