The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to clear the way for President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting mail-in voting, setting up a major election law fight before the November midterms.

The emergency request comes after an appeals court left in place a lower-court block on key parts of the order in states that sued. The order would direct federal agencies to help create voter eligibility lists and change rules for mail ballots, including tracking requirements and limits tied to those lists.

The administration’s argument is procedural as well as substantive. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that the states challenging the order lack standing at this stage because federal agencies have not finalized implementation plans. Democratic-led states and Washington, D.C., argue the order intrudes on election powers assigned to states and Congress.

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The practical consequence is timing. A Supreme Court order allowing enforcement could force election officials to adjust mail-ballot systems before voters participate in the midterms, when control of Congress is at stake.

Voting rights groups have framed the order as unlawful and warned of potential disenfranchisement. The Brennan Center and ACLU-linked challengers have pointed to court findings that harm to voters was plausibly likely and imminent.

Social reaction is already visible in legal and election-focused communities. Reddit discussions in law and election forums centered on whether executive power can reach the Postal Service and how mail-heavy states would respond if rules changed before November.

The next step is a response from the challengers and a decision from the justices on whether the blocked provisions can take effect while litigation continues.

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