A federal appeals court blocked the Trump administration from moving ahead with the firings of 19 intelligence officers assigned to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility roles, preserving a lower-court order that requires the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence to provide reassignment and internal appeal procedures first.

The ruling does not say the officers have a permanent right to keep their jobs. It says the agencies may have to follow binding procedures before removing them.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

That distinction is driving the reaction. Reuters Legal and Bloomberg Law framed the case as a significant appeals-court win for the officers, while discussion in legal forums focused on due process and whether intelligence agencies can bypass internal rules when carrying out Trump’s DEI rollback.

The dissenting judge argued the ruling intrudes on broad discretion Congress gave intelligence leaders and suggested the Supreme Court may need to step in.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →